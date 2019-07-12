Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,390

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,506 ($19.68) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSX. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,527.36 ($19.96).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.72) on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,693.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

