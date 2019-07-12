High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 8,764 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 28.90.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$46.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from High Arctic Energy Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.80%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.