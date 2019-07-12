HEROcoin Trading 66.1% Lower Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $698,121.00 and approximately $12,402.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 66.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,116,940 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

