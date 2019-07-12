Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

