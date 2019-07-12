Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 25.9% in June

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1,133.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 105.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 14,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

