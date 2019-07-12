Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Healthequity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.73. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.98 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $286,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $824,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 65.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.