Head-To-Head Review: Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus WesBanco (OTCMKTS:WSBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WesBanco pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jeffersonville Bancorp and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 3 1 0 2.25

WesBanco has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million 3.09 $6.20 million N/A N/A WesBanco $515.23 million 4.07 $143.11 million $3.21 11.97

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.32% 9.68% 1.23% WesBanco 27.17% 8.92% 1.37%

Summary

WesBanco beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

