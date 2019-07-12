Head-To-Head Review: Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) and Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) and Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Insys Therapeutics and Flexion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insys Therapeutics
|$82.08 million
|59,778,648.03
|-$124.51 million
|($1.39)
|-47,337,410.07
|Flexion Therapeutics
|$22.52 million
|18.39
|-$169.66 million
|($4.49)
|-2.43
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Insys Therapeutics and Flexion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insys Therapeutics
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2.40
|Flexion Therapeutics
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
Insys Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.28, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.94%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Insys Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Insys Therapeutics and Flexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insys Therapeutics
|-346.61%
|-1,430.37%
|-64.04%
|Flexion Therapeutics
|-549.07%
|-131.94%
|-54.08%
Risk & Volatility
Insys Therapeutics has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.9% of Insys Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 65.4% of Insys Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
About Insys Therapeutics
Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on cannabinoids and drug delivery systems that address unmet patient needs. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. It also develops Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol, for the treatment of rare childhood epilepsy syndromes that include west syndrome and childhood absence epilepsy, as well as glioblastoma multiforme, pontine glioma, and pediatric schizophrenia. In addition, the company develops Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray for acute pain; Epinephrine Nasal Spray for allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; and Naloxone Nasal Spray for opioid antagonist. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States. The company also develops FX201 a gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.