Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $819,113.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00272605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01403570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,037,038,825 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

