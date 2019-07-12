HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $9,776.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

