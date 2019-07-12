Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

HRVSF opened at $6.12 on Monday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

