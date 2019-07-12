GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 30th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GWG stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.41% of GWG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GWG alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

GWGH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,869. GWG has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.05.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.