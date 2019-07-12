GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.94

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 213527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alcon in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research cut GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.59.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $109,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,200,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $201,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,572,918.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,436 shares of company stock worth $743,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,894,000 after buying an additional 1,287,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,188,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,660,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 886,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 674,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

