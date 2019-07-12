Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.88

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 60403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Cormark reduced their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The company has a market cap of $735.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$200.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

