Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.53).

HLAG stock opened at €38.75 ($45.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.13. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a fifty-two week high of €41.55 ($48.31).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

