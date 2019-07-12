Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,253 ($29.44) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.79 ($19.52).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

