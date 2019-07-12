Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $77,051.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,544,023 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

