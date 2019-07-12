General Motors (NYSE:GM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.43

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and traded as high as $39.41. General Motors shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 3,680,321 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

