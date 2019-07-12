GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GCP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 126.60 ($1.65). 11,510,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 413.05 and a quick ratio of 413.05. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

