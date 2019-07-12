GameCredits (GAME) One Day Volume Tops $29,318.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $29,318.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Coinrail, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, BitBay, HitBTC, Coinrail, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

