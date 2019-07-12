FY2019 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Lifted by Analyst

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $647.20 million, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $131.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 183,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.