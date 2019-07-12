FunFair 1-Day Volume Reaches $828,590.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Livecoin and ABCC. FunFair has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $828,590.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00266968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.01407331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00130196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Livecoin, C2CX, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

