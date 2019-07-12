Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 30th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FTEK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 43,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.01% of Fuel Tech worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

