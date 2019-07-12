FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of FSBC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSB Bancorp stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FSB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

