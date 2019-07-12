Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$111.45 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$76.53 and a 1-year high of C$114.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,736. Also, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total value of C$1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,942,960.80. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660 in the last 90 days.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
