Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$111.45 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$76.53 and a 1-year high of C$114.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,736. Also, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total value of C$1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,942,960.80. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660 in the last 90 days.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

