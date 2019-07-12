Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,268,000 after buying an additional 326,547 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 133,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. 87,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,003. Fortis has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

