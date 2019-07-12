FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 63,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.44. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.