Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,782,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 30th total of 5,230,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez purchased 17,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 378,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 41,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.92. 618,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.