First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.10

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 1662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 233,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

