First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,990.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $2,960.00, with a volume of 26,247 shares.

FDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,290.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.05 million and a PE ratio of 61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from First Derivatives’s previous dividend of $7.70. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. First Derivatives’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

