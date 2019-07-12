First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 148,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.