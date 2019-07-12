Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $145,105.00 and $448.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

