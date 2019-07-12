Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

