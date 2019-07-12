FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 11,250 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $505,912.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $495,562.50.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $522,112.50.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,640. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $67.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 257,530 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

