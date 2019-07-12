Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.08

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and traded as high as $73.89. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 16,195 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

