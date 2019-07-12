Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.08

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and traded as high as $73.89. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 16,195 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
