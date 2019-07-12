Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 1,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $16,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,144.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $15,465.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $12,435.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 339,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.69. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 303.70% and a negative return on equity of 269.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,173,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 993,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 731,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 100,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

