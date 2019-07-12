FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.52. 290,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $326,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,314 shares of company stock worth $14,332,950. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,705,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

