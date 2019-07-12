EXMR (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0098

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. EXMR has a market cap of $116,040.00 and approximately $588.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001093 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,789,188 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

