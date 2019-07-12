Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.06 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 27,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $552,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $730,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,192. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 802,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.