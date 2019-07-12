Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $330,030.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Etsy by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42. Etsy has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.