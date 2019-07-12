EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,294.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $482,442.00 and $13,294.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00265802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.01395136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00130006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

