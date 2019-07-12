Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,200. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Berglund acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $128,010. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

