Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Equillium alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equillium presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:EQ opened at $5.58 on Monday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.