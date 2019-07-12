Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the May 30th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EVA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.90. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.