EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NYSE NPO opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.