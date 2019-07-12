Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.98

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.81. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 5,633 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.33.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 32,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $362,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,017 shares of company stock worth $3,192,405 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

