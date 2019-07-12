Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Short Interest Update

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,864,300 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the May 30th total of 1,144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of ELGX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 526,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Endologix has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 173.52% and a negative net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endologix will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Endologix by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 237,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Endologix by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,941,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 286,366 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

