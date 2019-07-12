EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EMKR has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 654,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,034. EMCORE has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EMCORE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EMCORE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.