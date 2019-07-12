Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 30th total of 658,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 12,314 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $961,353.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,774,413.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 8,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 152,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,911,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 580,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $73.00 target price on Emcor Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

