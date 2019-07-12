Elysium Market Cap Achieves $16,979.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $16,979.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00889184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,323,341 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

